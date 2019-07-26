Contrasting of CohBar Inc. (CWBR) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

Since CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 ArQule Inc. 6 54.43 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights CohBar Inc. and ArQule Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of CohBar Inc. and ArQule Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9%

Volatility & Risk

CohBar Inc. has a 0.95 beta, while its volatility is 5.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ArQule Inc. on the other hand, has 2.25 beta which makes it 125.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CohBar Inc. are 15.5 and 15.5. Competitively, ArQule Inc. has 6.5 and 6.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. CohBar Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ArQule Inc.

Analyst Ratings

CohBar Inc. and ArQule Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, ArQule Inc.’s potential downside is -26.06% and its average target price is $7.69.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.4% of CohBar Inc. shares and 81.8% of ArQule Inc. shares. Insiders held 32.85% of CohBar Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.1% are ArQule Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. -11.51% -13.57% -29.21% -43.54% -63.08% -28.3% ArQule Inc. 3.11% 6.78% 89.76% 57.89% 110% 127.44%

For the past year CohBar Inc. had bearish trend while ArQule Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats CohBar Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.