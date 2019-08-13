Contrasting of Cognex Corporation (CGNX) and Perceptron Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) and Perceptron Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP). The two are both Scientific & Technical Instruments companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognex Corporation 48 9.63 N/A 1.28 34.36 Perceptron Inc. 6 0.57 N/A 0.22 19.05

In table 1 we can see Cognex Corporation and Perceptron Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Perceptron Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Cognex Corporation. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Cognex Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Cognex Corporation and Perceptron Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognex Corporation 0.00% 18.9% 16.4% Perceptron Inc. 0.00% 4.4% 2.9%

Volatility and Risk

Cognex Corporation’s current beta is 2.03 and it happens to be 103.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Perceptron Inc. has a 0.93 beta and it is 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

8.3 and 7.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cognex Corporation. Its rival Perceptron Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.7 and 2.1 respectively. Cognex Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Perceptron Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cognex Corporation and Perceptron Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognex Corporation 1 1 0 2.50 Perceptron Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 1.40% for Cognex Corporation with average price target of $45.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.2% of Cognex Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 76.8% of Perceptron Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Cognex Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Perceptron Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cognex Corporation -1.21% -7.83% -8.84% -1.41% -0.54% 13.81% Perceptron Inc. 6.08% -5.42% -43.38% -48.46% -61.51% -48.59%

For the past year Cognex Corporation has 13.81% stronger performance while Perceptron Inc. has -48.59% weaker performance.

Summary

Cognex Corporation beats Perceptron Inc. on 12 of the 11 factors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process. Its products include VisionPro, a software suite that provides various vision tools for programming; displacement sensors with vision software for use in 3D application; In-Sight vision systems that perform various vision tasks, including part location, identification, measurement, assembly verification, and robotic guidance; In-Sight vision sensors; ID products, which are used for reading codes that are applied on discrete items during the manufacturing process, as well as have applications in logistics automation for package sorting and distribution; DataMan barcode readers; barcode verifiers; vision-enabled mobile terminals for industrial barcode reading applications; and barcode scanning software development kits. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distributors and integrators. Cognex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts.

Perceptron, Inc. develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoFit, AutoScan, AutoGuide, and Helix engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and off-line measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines. The company also offers laser-based sensors and software comprising WheelWorks product that targets the digitizing, reverse engineering, inspection, and original equipment manufacturers wheel alignment markets. In addition, it offers value added services consisting of training, field, calibration, launch support, consulting, and repair services, as well as equipment and software maintenance agreements. The company markets its products directly to end user customers through manufacturing line builders, system integrators, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. Perceptron, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan.