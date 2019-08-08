Contrasting of Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Gold companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.2% of Coeur Mining Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.28% of all Gold’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Coeur Mining Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.54% of all Gold companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Coeur Mining Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coeur Mining Inc. 0.00% -8.40% -4.10% Industry Average 8.52% 4.66% 2.18%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Coeur Mining Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Coeur Mining Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 53.26M 625.44M 75.67

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Coeur Mining Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coeur Mining Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Industry Average 2.00 1.78 1.54 2.60

With average target price of $5.88, Coeur Mining Inc. has a potential upside of 3.89%. As a group, Gold companies have a potential upside of 100.81%. Given Coeur Mining Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Coeur Mining Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Coeur Mining Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coeur Mining Inc. -4.37% 13.86% 34.5% -8.55% -31.95% 2.91% Industry Average 1.34% 14.38% 35.67% 28.30% 37.82% 39.23%

For the past year Coeur Mining Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Coeur Mining Inc. are 1.4 and 1. Competitively, Coeur Mining Inc.’s peers have 2.36 and 1.53 for Current and Quick Ratio. Coeur Mining Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Coeur Mining Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Coeur Mining Inc. is 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.94. In other hand, Coeur Mining Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.63 which is 36.71% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Coeur Mining Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Coeur Mining Inc.’s competitors beat Coeur Mining Inc.

Coeur Mining, Inc. owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. The company holds interests in the Palmarejo silver and gold mine located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. It also owns interests in the San BartolomÃ© silver mine in Bolivia; the Endeavor zinc, lead, and silver mine located in Australia; the La Preciosa silver-gold exploration project in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the Joaquin silver-gold exploration project located in the Santa Cruz province of southern Argentina. Coeur Mining, Inc. markets its silver and gold concentrates to third-party refiners and smelters in the United States, China, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.