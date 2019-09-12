Contrasting of Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (CVLY) and HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Both Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) and HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 22 3.14 N/A 1.96 11.91 HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 25 3.91 N/A 1.36 19.20

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. and HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. is presently more affordable than HomeTrust Bancshares Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 1.1% HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 7.1% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.69 and its 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. on the other hand, has 0.34 beta which makes it 66.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. and HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.1% and 59.5%. 2% are Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% are HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 1.96% 3.63% 12.45% 4.23% -20.74% 10.12% HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 3.24% 4.35% 3.16% -3.19% -8.32% -0.19%

For the past year Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend while HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. had bearish trend.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides various business and consumer banking services. It accepts demand, money market, time, and saving accounts. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; industrial loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial real estate investor, residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans. In addition, it provides personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate settlement services; and sells non-deposit investment products. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 26 full service financial centers located in York, Cumberland, and Lancaster counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Baltimore, Harford, and Carroll counties in Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products consist of savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family residential property lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans, including commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides ground and equipment lease financing to fire departments. As of June 30, 2017, the company operated 42 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.