Contrasting of Codexis Inc. (CDXS) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)

Both Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 19 13.03 N/A -0.21 0.00 Immuron Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Codexis Inc. and Immuron Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Codexis Inc. and Immuron Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5% Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Codexis Inc. and Immuron Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Immuron Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Codexis Inc. has a 61.29% upside potential and a consensus target price of $22.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.2% of Codexis Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.06% of Immuron Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.9% of Codexis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10% Immuron Limited 9.85% 23.53% -40.39% -53.76% -62.7% -38.45%

For the past year Codexis Inc. had bullish trend while Immuron Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Codexis Inc. beats Immuron Limited.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.