Contrasting of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 12.64 N/A -1.65 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.01 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9%

Risk and Volatility

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has a 1.14 beta, while its volatility is 14.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, ImmunoGen Inc. has beta of 1.92 which is 92.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor ImmunoGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is 4.7. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Meanwhile, ImmunoGen Inc.’s consensus price target is $5.08, while its potential upside is 124.78%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.5% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.5% of ImmunoGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 64.15% are Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. -1.11% -6.71% -6.71% 35.1% 30.12% -31.32% ImmunoGen Inc. -32.28% -21.9% -60.81% -63.91% -80.26% -55.42%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than ImmunoGen Inc.

Summary

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors ImmunoGen Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.