Contrasting of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 2 11.81 N/A -1.49 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 232.15 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8%

Liquidity

Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18 and 18 respectively. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $40, with potential upside of 152.21%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.8% and 97.6% respectively. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 64.15%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc. was more bearish than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cocrystal Pharma Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.