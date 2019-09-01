Contrasting of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

We are comparing Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 2 11.81 N/A -1.49 0.00 Allakos Inc. 46 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Allakos Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. Its rival Allakos Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 20.5 and 20.5 respectively. Allakos Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.8% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares and 97.4% of Allakos Inc. shares. Insiders held 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67% Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48%

For the past year Allakos Inc. has weaker performance than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Summary

Allakos Inc. beats Cocrystal Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.