Contrasting of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) and Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

Since Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) and Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) are part of the Beverages – Soft Drinks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola European Partners plc 51 0.00 N/A 2.02 27.56 Monster Beverage Corporation 58 9.00 N/A 1.87 33.82

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Coca-Cola European Partners plc and Monster Beverage Corporation. Monster Beverage Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Coca-Cola European Partners plc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Coca-Cola European Partners plc’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Monster Beverage Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Coca-Cola European Partners plc and Monster Beverage Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola European Partners plc 0.00% 13.5% 4.9% Monster Beverage Corporation 0.00% 25.5% 20.5%

Volatility and Risk

Coca-Cola European Partners plc’s 0.57 beta indicates that its volatility is 43.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Monster Beverage Corporation’s 49.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.49 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Coca-Cola European Partners plc is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Monster Beverage Corporation is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.5. Monster Beverage Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Coca-Cola European Partners plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Coca-Cola European Partners plc and Monster Beverage Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola European Partners plc 0 0 0 0.00 Monster Beverage Corporation 1 3 7 2.64

Competitively Monster Beverage Corporation has an average price target of $65.18, with potential downside of -1.12%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Coca-Cola European Partners plc and Monster Beverage Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.6% and 66.6%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Monster Beverage Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coca-Cola European Partners plc 2.77% 7.57% 17.39% 16.16% 44.53% 21.48% Monster Beverage Corporation 2.25% 16.65% 6.34% 10.96% 28.9% 28.14%

For the past year Coca-Cola European Partners plc was less bullish than Monster Beverage Corporation.

Summary

Monster Beverage Corporation beats Coca-Cola European Partners plc on 10 of the 11 factors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. Its Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged drinks and non-carbonated dairy based coffee energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military. The Strategic Brands segment sells concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors. It sells its products under the Monster Energy, Nalu, Monster Rehab, NOS, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Full Throttle, Java Monster, Burn, Muscle Monster, Mother, Mega Monster Energy, Ultra, Punch Monster, Play and Power Play, Juice Monster, Gladiator, Ãœbermonster, Relentless, Samurai, BU, and Mutant Super Soda brands. The company was formerly known as Hansen Natural Corporation and changed its name to Monster Beverage Corporation in January 2012. Monster Beverage Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Corona, California.