Contrasting of Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) and Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Both Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) and Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Co-Diagnostics Inc. 1 220.26 N/A -0.48 0.00 Anixa Biosciences Inc. 4 345.95 N/A -0.96 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Co-Diagnostics Inc. and Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Co-Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -430.9% -204.9% Anixa Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -306.1% -260.2%

Liquidity

16.5 and 16.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Co-Diagnostics Inc. Its rival Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Co-Diagnostics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Anixa Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Inc. and Anixa Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Co-Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Anixa Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 81.82% for Co-Diagnostics Inc. with consensus target price of $2.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Co-Diagnostics Inc. and Anixa Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.6% and 6.4% respectively. About 40.37% of Co-Diagnostics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% are Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Co-Diagnostics Inc. -5.19% 58.81% 28.32% -42.86% -63.11% -14.09% Anixa Biosciences Inc. 1.74% 29.92% 5.87% -8.4% 41.27% 19.04%

For the past year Co-Diagnostics Inc. has -14.09% weaker performance while Anixa Biosciences Inc. has 19.04% stronger performance.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also sells diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company develops DNA-based testing platform, for the detection of disease, genetic disorders, and other conditions. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. develops, acquires, and licenses emerging technologies in the areas of biotechnology. The company develops Cchek, a platform for non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of various cancers, including breast, lung, colon, melanoma, ovarian, liver, thyroid, pancreatic, appendiceal, uterine, osteosarcoma, leiomyosarcoma, liposarcoma, vulvar, and prostate cancer. It also develops immuno-therapy drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was formerly known as ITUS Corporation and changed its name to Anixa Biosciences, Inc. in October 2018. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.