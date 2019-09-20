Contrasting of CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) and Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Both CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) and Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Resources Corporation 9 0.81 N/A 0.84 9.81 Evolution Petroleum Corporation 7 4.21 N/A 0.50 12.25

In table 1 we can see CNX Resources Corporation and Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Evolution Petroleum Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than CNX Resources Corporation. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. CNX Resources Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) and Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.2% 2.2% Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 20.9% 17.4%

Risk & Volatility

CNX Resources Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.65 beta. Evolution Petroleum Corporation has a 1.07 beta and it is 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CNX Resources Corporation is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Evolution Petroleum Corporation is 12.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.1. Evolution Petroleum Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CNX Resources Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of CNX Resources Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.1% of Evolution Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of CNX Resources Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNX Resources Corporation 13.85% 13.69% -4.42% -39.25% -48.11% -28.02% Evolution Petroleum Corporation -0.33% -13.48% -12.23% -19.1% -42.99% -10.56%

For the past year Evolution Petroleum Corporation has weaker performance than CNX Resources Corporation

Summary

Evolution Petroleum Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors CNX Resources Corporation.

CONSOL Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States and internationally. The company primarily operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers. This division owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio from approximately 413,000 net Marcellus Shale acres; and 683,000 net acres of Utica Shale, as well as owns rights to extract coalbed methane (CBM) in Virginia from approximately 268,000 net CBM acres, which cover a portion of its coal reserves in Central Appalachia. It also owns rights to extract natural gas from shallow oil and gas positions in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, and New York from approximately 766,000 net acres; 95,000 net acres of Chattanooga Shale; and 503,000 net acres of Huron Shale potential in Kentucky, West Virginia, and Virginia, as well as provides midstream gas services. The PA Mining Operations division engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal primarily to power generators; and metallurgical coal. The company also provides energy services, including coal terminal services, water services, and land resource management services. CONSOL Energy Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. Evolution Petroleum Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.