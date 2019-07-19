Contrasting of CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) and Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Both CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) and Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Resources Corporation 10 0.76 N/A 0.84 10.94 Black Stone Minerals L.P. 17 5.59 N/A 1.13 15.46

In table 1 we can see CNX Resources Corporation and Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Black Stone Minerals L.P. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than CNX Resources Corporation. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. CNX Resources Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Black Stone Minerals L.P., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of CNX Resources Corporation and Black Stone Minerals L.P.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.2% 2.2% Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0.00% 29% 14%

Risk & Volatility

CNX Resources Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.68 beta. Black Stone Minerals L.P. on the other hand, has 0.61 beta which makes it 39.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CNX Resources Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CNX Resources Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for CNX Resources Corporation and Black Stone Minerals L.P. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Resources Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s consensus price target is $22.5, while its potential upside is 50.10%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CNX Resources Corporation and Black Stone Minerals L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 26% respectively. About 1.2% of CNX Resources Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNX Resources Corporation 1.89% -14.62% -8.76% -41.07% -43.22% -19.7% Black Stone Minerals L.P. -2.84% -0.63% -1.3% 2.59% -5.93% 12.66%

For the past year CNX Resources Corporation had bearish trend while Black Stone Minerals L.P. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors Black Stone Minerals L.P. beats CNX Resources Corporation.

CONSOL Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States and internationally. The company primarily operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers. This division owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio from approximately 413,000 net Marcellus Shale acres; and 683,000 net acres of Utica Shale, as well as owns rights to extract coalbed methane (CBM) in Virginia from approximately 268,000 net CBM acres, which cover a portion of its coal reserves in Central Appalachia. It also owns rights to extract natural gas from shallow oil and gas positions in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, and New York from approximately 766,000 net acres; 95,000 net acres of Chattanooga Shale; and 503,000 net acres of Huron Shale potential in Kentucky, West Virginia, and Virginia, as well as provides midstream gas services. The PA Mining Operations division engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal primarily to power generators; and metallurgical coal. The company also provides energy services, including coal terminal services, water services, and land resource management services. CONSOL Energy Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.