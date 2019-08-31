Contrasting of CM Finance Inc. (CMFN) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CM Finance Inc. 7 2.16 N/A -0.42 0.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 40 6.93 N/A 1.20 33.70

Table 1 highlights CM Finance Inc. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has CM Finance Inc. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9%

Volatility and Risk

CM Finance Inc.’s 1.32 beta indicates that its volatility is 32.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s 42.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.42 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for CM Finance Inc. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CM Finance Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s average price target is $45, while its potential downside is -0.24%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.8% of CM Finance Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 62.8% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. CM Finance Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.88%. Competitively, 0.79% are CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. -0.49% 2.61% 5.89% 13.52% 7.58% 22.34%

For the past year CM Finance Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Summary

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors CM Finance Inc.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.