Contrasting of CM Finance Inc. (CMFN) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA)

Since CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CM Finance Inc. 7 2.23 N/A -0.42 0.00 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 14.99 N/A 0.33 43.04

Table 1 highlights CM Finance Inc. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of CM Finance Inc. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.8% of CM Finance Inc. shares and 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares. 1.88% are CM Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. -0.5% 2.63% 1.74% 8.76% -3.57% 14.89%

For the past year CM Finance Inc. was more bullish than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Summary

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors CM Finance Inc.