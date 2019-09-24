Contrasting of CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) and Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) and Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) compete against each other in the Information Technology Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLPS Incorporation 7 1.20 N/A -0.02 0.00 Wipro Limited 4 0.00 N/A 0.22 18.85

Demonstrates CLPS Incorporation and Wipro Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CLPS Incorporation and Wipro Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLPS Incorporation 0.00% 0% 0% Wipro Limited 0.00% 16.9% 11.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CLPS Incorporation are 2.4 and 2.4. Competitively, Wipro Limited has 2.7 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Wipro Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CLPS Incorporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.8% of CLPS Incorporation shares are held by institutional investors while 2.3% of Wipro Limited are owned by institutional investors. CLPS Incorporation’s share held by insiders are 73.82%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 79% of Wipro Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CLPS Incorporation -1.82% -6.9% -34.07% -16.8% -64.47% 123.14% Wipro Limited -2.15% -5.32% -10.11% -1.21% 7.77% 6.3%

For the past year CLPS Incorporation has stronger performance than Wipro Limited

Summary

Wipro Limited beats on 5 of the 8 factors CLPS Incorporation.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides core banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for core banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers software project development, maintenance, and testing solution services, including COBOL, Java, .NET, Mobile, and other technology applications; and CLPS Virtual Banking Platform, a training platform for IT talents owned by CLPS. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. The companyÂ’s IT Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises. This segment serves customers in various industry verticals comprising banking, financial services, and insurance; healthcare and life sciences; consumer business units; energy, natural resources, and utilities; manufacturing and technology; and communications. Its IT Products segment distributes third-party IT products comprising enterprise platforms, networking solutions, software products, data storage, contact center infrastructure, enterprise security, IT optimization technologies, video solutions, and end-user computing solutions. This segment sells its products through direct sales force to enterprises in various industries, including government, defense, IT and IT-enabled services, telecommunications, manufacturing, utilities, education, and financial services. The company also operates crowdsourcing marketplace, which connects various designers, developers, and data scientists with customers via online computer programming competitions hosted on its platform. Wipro Limited has a collaboration with Red Hat, Inc. to set up a cloud application factory that offers developers and IT teams a methodology for application modernization across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.