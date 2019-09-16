Contrasting of Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)

Both Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology Inc. 16 2.53 N/A -7.16 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 7 1.27 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Clovis Oncology Inc. and Tocagen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

Clovis Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.4 and 4.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tocagen Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. Tocagen Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Clovis Oncology Inc. and Tocagen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

The upside potential is 117.39% for Clovis Oncology Inc. with average target price of $12. Meanwhile, Tocagen Inc.’s average target price is $4.33, while its potential upside is 351.65%. The information presented earlier suggests that Tocagen Inc. looks more robust than Clovis Oncology Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Clovis Oncology Inc. and Tocagen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 36.1% respectively. Insiders held 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares. Competitively, Tocagen Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year Tocagen Inc. has weaker performance than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Tocagen Inc. beats Clovis Oncology Inc.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.