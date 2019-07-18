Contrasting of Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology Inc. 21 5.73 N/A -7.16 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

In table 1 we can see Clovis Oncology Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Clovis Oncology Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Clovis Oncology Inc. is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.85 beta. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s 244.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.44 beta.

Liquidity

Clovis Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.4 and 4.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Clovis Oncology Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Clovis Oncology Inc. is $29, with potential upside of 150.65%. On the other hand, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -1.19% and its consensus price target is $25. The data provided earlier shows that Clovis Oncology Inc. appears more favorable than Axsome Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Clovis Oncology Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 19.9% respectively. Insiders held 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.1% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clovis Oncology Inc. -6.06% -8.66% -25.22% 19.94% -62.48% 4.51% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17.11% 60.73% 151.64% 494.32% 557.14% 715.6%

For the past year Clovis Oncology Inc. was less bullish than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Clovis Oncology Inc.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.