Contrasting of Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Opportunities Fund 9 20.20 N/A -0.29 0.00 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 3.51 N/A 0.21 31.75

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and WisdomTree Investments Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Clough Global Opportunities Fund and WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 3.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and WisdomTree Investments Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.36% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares and 72% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 9.16% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.6% of WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.24% -1.54% 1.27% -3.13% -13.22% 16.4% WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.83% -11.14% 6.52% -13.21% -42.04% 0.75%

For the past year Clough Global Opportunities Fund was more bullish than WisdomTree Investments Inc.

Summary

WisdomTree Investments Inc. beats Clough Global Opportunities Fund on 6 of the 9 factors.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.