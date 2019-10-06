Contrasting of Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Opportunities Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.26 36.35 Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.36% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares and 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares. Insiders held 9.16% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61%

For the past year Clough Global Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Summary

Clough Global Opportunities Fund beats Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.