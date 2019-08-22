Contrasting of Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

We are contrasting Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Opportunities Fund 10 19.77 N/A 0.26 36.35 Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Clough Global Opportunities Fund and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Clough Global Opportunities Fund and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.36% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares and 40.86% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares. Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders are 9.16%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.04% -1.98% -0.76% 9% -1.98% 17.34%

For the past year Clough Global Opportunities Fund has weaker performance than Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Clough Global Opportunities Fund beats Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.