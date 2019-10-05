Contrasting of Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ)

As Asset Management businesses, Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Opportunities Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.26 36.35 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Clough Global Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.36% and 26.28%. Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s share owned by insiders are 9.16%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.3% 1.88% 4.08% 6.54% 7.55% 9.55%

For the past year Clough Global Opportunities Fund was more bullish than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund.

Summary

Clough Global Opportunities Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes, and seeks to maintain a portfolio with an intermediate effective duration of between 3 and 10 years, including the effects of leverage. The fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade i.e. Baa/BBB or at the time of investment. It employs fundamental analysis, with focus on bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and a composite index comprising 50% of S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and 50% of the S&P Municipal Bond High Yield Index. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund was founded on February 7,2012 and is domiciled in the United States.