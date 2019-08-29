Contrasting of Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)

Since Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Opportunities Fund 10 19.62 N/A 0.26 36.35 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Clough Global Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.36% and 17.51%. Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders are 9.16%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5%

For the past year Clough Global Opportunities Fund was more bullish than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Clough Global Opportunities Fund beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.