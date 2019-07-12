Contrasting of Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY)

We will be comparing the differences between Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Opportunities Fund 9 19.97 N/A -0.29 0.00 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 12 13.75 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Clough Global Opportunities Fund and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.36% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.04% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust are owned by institutional investors. 9.16% are Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.24% -1.54% 1.27% -3.13% -13.22% 16.4% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 1.71% 5.43% 8.04% 14.06% 8.25% 12.87%

For the past year Clough Global Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.