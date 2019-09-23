Contrasting of Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)

We will be contrasting the differences between Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Equity Fund 13 20.70 N/A 0.88 14.09 Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Clough Global Equity Fund and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Clough Global Equity Fund and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 27.94% and 43.22% respectively. About 0.04% of Clough Global Equity Fund’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Equity Fund -2.52% -4.55% -7.82% 1.83% -14.63% 14.11% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 1.78% 0.51% -0.29% 4.58% -2.89% 13.03%

For the past year Clough Global Equity Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.

Summary

Clough Global Equity Fund beats Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.