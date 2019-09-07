Contrasting of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

As Asset Management companies, Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:GLV) and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 11 15.20 N/A 0.17 61.21 Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 33 2.44 N/A 2.26 13.87

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Westwood Holdings Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.58% and 68.2%. Insiders owned 0.03% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares. Competitively, 10% are Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund -1.84% -5.4% -4.21% -1.37% -15.04% 6.61% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -4.98% -9.04% -0.13% -14.95% -45.57% -7.94%

For the past year Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has 6.61% stronger performance while Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has -7.94% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, it invests in corporate and sovereign debt. It invest in fixed income securities having a maturity ranging from 30 days to over 30 years. The fund invests in non-U.S. markets primarily through liquid securities, including depositary receipts. Its equity portion primarily invests in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. It primarily employs a theme-oriented investment approach which emphasizes on industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material which derives from a period of under-investment, and changes in government regulation or major economic or investment cycles. The fund's research process includes identifying shortages, global geographic growth opportunities, and unique global credit market opportunities. The fund was formerly known as Clough Global Allocation Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund was formed on April 27, 2004 and is domiciled in the United States.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.