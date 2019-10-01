Contrasting of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 11 0.00 N/A 0.17 61.21 Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 16.58% and 0% respectively. 0.03% are Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund -1.84% -5.4% -4.21% -1.37% -15.04% 6.61% Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 3.01% 3.64% -7.5% 0% 0% -7.5%

For the past year Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund had bullish trend while Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund had bearish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund beats Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, it invests in corporate and sovereign debt. It invest in fixed income securities having a maturity ranging from 30 days to over 30 years. The fund invests in non-U.S. markets primarily through liquid securities, including depositary receipts. Its equity portion primarily invests in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. It primarily employs a theme-oriented investment approach which emphasizes on industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material which derives from a period of under-investment, and changes in government regulation or major economic or investment cycles. The fund's research process includes identifying shortages, global geographic growth opportunities, and unique global credit market opportunities. The fund was formerly known as Clough Global Allocation Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund was formed on April 27, 2004 and is domiciled in the United States.