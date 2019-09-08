Contrasting of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:GLV) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 11 15.16 N/A 0.17 61.21 Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.58% and 11.19%. Insiders held roughly 0.03% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s shares. Comparatively, 0.53% are Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund -1.84% -5.4% -4.21% -1.37% -15.04% 6.61% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 1.41% 3.38% 6.68% 11.74% 3.01% 28.88%

For the past year Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has weaker performance than Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Summary

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, it invests in corporate and sovereign debt. It invest in fixed income securities having a maturity ranging from 30 days to over 30 years. The fund invests in non-U.S. markets primarily through liquid securities, including depositary receipts. Its equity portion primarily invests in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. It primarily employs a theme-oriented investment approach which emphasizes on industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material which derives from a period of under-investment, and changes in government regulation or major economic or investment cycles. The fund's research process includes identifying shortages, global geographic growth opportunities, and unique global credit market opportunities. The fund was formerly known as Clough Global Allocation Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund was formed on April 27, 2004 and is domiciled in the United States.