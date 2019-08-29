Contrasting of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) and Its Peers

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.58% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.03% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund N/A 11 61.21 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.52 1.58 2.58

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 144.28%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund -1.84% -5.4% -4.21% -1.37% -15.04% 6.61% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Dividends

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s peers beat Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, it invests in corporate and sovereign debt. It invest in fixed income securities having a maturity ranging from 30 days to over 30 years. The fund invests in non-U.S. markets primarily through liquid securities, including depositary receipts. Its equity portion primarily invests in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. It primarily employs a theme-oriented investment approach which emphasizes on industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material which derives from a period of under-investment, and changes in government regulation or major economic or investment cycles. The fund's research process includes identifying shortages, global geographic growth opportunities, and unique global credit market opportunities. The fund was formerly known as Clough Global Allocation Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund was formed on April 27, 2004 and is domiciled in the United States.