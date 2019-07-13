Contrasting of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) and Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Both Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) and Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. 10 1.29 N/A 3.37 2.95 Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 19 1.10 N/A 3.77 4.90

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. and Alliance Resource Partners L.P. Alliance Resource Partners L.P. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. 0.00% 0% 36.6% Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 0.00% 38.6% 20.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.76 beta means Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s volatility is 76.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s 0.98 beta is the reason why it is 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.9. Meanwhile, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alliance Resource Partners L.P.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. and Alliance Resource Partners L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s average target price is $13, while its potential upside is 23.69%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.7% of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares and 27.8% of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. shares. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.9%. Insiders Competitively, held 29.1% of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. -1.39% -3.03% -13.43% 1.02% 18.5% 29.13% Alliance Resource Partners L.P. -0.7% -1.55% -3.9% -5.58% 2.56% 6.46%

For the past year Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has stronger performance than Alliance Resource Partners L.P.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Alliance Resource Partners L.P. beats Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., a mining and natural resources company, produces and supplies iron ore. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.