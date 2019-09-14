Contrasting of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 12.16 N/A -0.29 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 3288.18 N/A -2.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Risk and Volatility

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has a 0.64 beta, while its volatility is 36.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 382.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 4.82 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 3.7. Meanwhile, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.9 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 47.66% and its average price target is $18.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.2% and 24.8% respectively. Insiders held 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares. Competitively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.78% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has weaker performance than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cleveland BioLabs Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.