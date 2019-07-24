Contrasting of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)

As Biotechnology companies, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 14.78 N/A -0.32 0.00 XOMA Corporation 15 13.38 N/A -1.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and XOMA Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and XOMA Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 0% -56.3% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -51.7% -11.1%

Volatility & Risk

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.72 beta. Competitively, XOMA Corporation is 123.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.23 beta.

Liquidity

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.9 and a Quick Ratio of 4.9. Competitively, XOMA Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and has 7.2 Quick Ratio. XOMA Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and XOMA Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, XOMA Corporation’s potential upside is 30.72% and its consensus target price is $26.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and XOMA Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 5.4% and 54.2% respectively. Insiders owned 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of XOMA Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 8.49% 5.62% 9.03% -5.06% -39.86% 67.33% XOMA Corporation 10.49% 22.66% 9.56% 9.1% -35.04% 24.11%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. was more bullish than XOMA Corporation.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.