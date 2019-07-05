Contrasting of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Since Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 15.29 N/A -0.32 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.44 N/A -2.24 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 0% -56.3% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -366.4% -103.8%

Volatility & Risk

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has a 0.72 beta, while its volatility is 28.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.62 beta which makes it 38.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. Its competitor Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is 3.5. Cleveland BioLabs Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.4% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares and 4.6% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 58.14% are Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 8.49% 5.62% 9.03% -5.06% -39.86% 67.33% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.64% 0% 6.21% -28.86% -66.07% 27.8%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. was more bullish than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.