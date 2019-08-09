Contrasting of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 14.25 N/A -0.29 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.64 beta means Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s volatility is 36.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Sesen Bio Inc.’s 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.65 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.7. The Current Ratio of rival Sesen Bio Inc. is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.4. Sesen Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.2% and 31.6% respectively. Insiders owned 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45% Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. had bullish trend while Sesen Bio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats Sesen Bio Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.