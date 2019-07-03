Contrasting of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 14.88 N/A -0.32 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 0% -56.3% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -151% -137.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.72 beta means Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s volatility is 28.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Dare Bioscience Inc. has a 2.25 beta which is 125.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are 4.9 and 4.9. Competitively, Dare Bioscience Inc. has 6.6 and 6.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.4% and 7.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 8.49% 5.62% 9.03% -5.06% -39.86% 67.33% Dare Bioscience Inc. -11.26% -14.64% 7.99% -4.05% -16.23% 26.15%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has stronger performance than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Summary

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Dare Bioscience Inc.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.