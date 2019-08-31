Contrasting of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

This is a contrast between Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 16.03 N/A -0.29 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 18.73 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Volatility and Risk

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has a beta of 0.64 and its 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.83 beta which is 83.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.7. The Current Ratio of rival Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.2. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 102.22% and its consensus target price is $20.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.2% and 0% respectively. Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 58.14%. Competitively, 0.9% are Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has stronger performance than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.