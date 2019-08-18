Contrasting of Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN-A) and Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST)

As Electric Utilities businesses, Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A) and Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy Inc. 15 3.28 N/A 0.06 306.61 Vistra Energy Corp. 25 1.01 N/A 0.90 23.98

Table 1 demonstrates Clearway Energy Inc. and Vistra Energy Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Vistra Energy Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Clearway Energy Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Clearway Energy Inc. is presently more expensive than Vistra Energy Corp., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Clearway Energy Inc. and Vistra Energy Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy Inc. 0.00% 0.6% 0.1% Vistra Energy Corp. 0.00% 5.9% 1.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Clearway Energy Inc. are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor Vistra Energy Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Vistra Energy Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Clearway Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Clearway Energy Inc. and Vistra Energy Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vistra Energy Corp. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Vistra Energy Corp. is $34, which is potential 43.52% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.8% of Clearway Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Vistra Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Clearway Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Vistra Energy Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearway Energy Inc. -1.72% 6.12% 12.44% 19.15% -5.56% 1.48% Vistra Energy Corp. -0.46% -5.71% -21.25% -13.88% -3.2% -6.25%

For the past year Clearway Energy Inc. has 1.48% stronger performance while Vistra Energy Corp. has -6.25% weaker performance.

Summary

Vistra Energy Corp. beats Clearway Energy Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Vistra Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. As of August 4, 2017, this segment had a fleet of generation facilities totaling approximately 18,000 megawatts of generation in Texas, including 2,300 megawatts fueled by nuclear power, 8,000 megawatts fueled by coal, and 7,500 megawatts fueled by natural gas. The Retail Electricity segment is involved in the retail sale of electricity and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers under the TXU Energy brand. This segment served approximately 1.7 million residential and business customers. The company was formerly known as TCEH Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Energy Corp. in November 2016. The company is based in Irving, Texas.