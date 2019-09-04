Contrasting of Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN-A) and Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Since Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A) and Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) are part of the Electric Utilities industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy Inc. 15 3.26 N/A 0.06 306.61 Evergy Inc. 59 2.96 N/A 2.34 25.81

Demonstrates Clearway Energy Inc. and Evergy Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Evergy Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Clearway Energy Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Clearway Energy Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Evergy Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Clearway Energy Inc. and Evergy Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy Inc. 0.00% 0.6% 0.1% Evergy Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 2.2%

Risk & Volatility

Clearway Energy Inc. is 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.19 beta. From a competition point of view, Evergy Inc. has a 0.23 beta which is 77.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.3 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Clearway Energy Inc. Its rival Evergy Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.4 respectively. Evergy Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Clearway Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Clearway Energy Inc. and Evergy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Evergy Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Evergy Inc.’s consensus price target is $65, while its potential downside is -0.84%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.8% of Clearway Energy Inc. shares and 87.6% of Evergy Inc. shares. Clearway Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Evergy Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearway Energy Inc. -1.72% 6.12% 12.44% 19.15% -5.56% 1.48% Evergy Inc. -0.4% 0.55% 5.33% 6.68% 9.17% 6.55%

For the past year Clearway Energy Inc. was less bullish than Evergy Inc.

Summary

Evergy Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Clearway Energy Inc.

Evergy, Inc. supplies electricity in Kansas and Missouri. The company owns, operates, and maintains approximately 51,000 miles of distribution lines and 13,000 megawatts of generation. It serves approximately 1.6 million customers, including 1,000,000 customers in Kansas and 600,000 customers in Missouri under the Westar and KCP&L brand names. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.