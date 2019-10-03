Contrasting of ClearSign Combustion Corporation (CLIR) and Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

ClearSign Combustion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR) and Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Pollution & Treatment Controls. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ClearSign Combustion Corporation
|1
|0.00
|23.91M
|-0.38
|0.00
|Energy Recovery Inc.
|9
|3.57
|41.62M
|0.46
|23.87
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ClearSign Combustion Corporation
|1,954,389,406.57%
|-62.6%
|-56.5%
|Energy Recovery Inc.
|439,957,716.70%
|22.9%
|14.2%
Risk and Volatility
ClearSign Combustion Corporation’s current beta is 0.53 and it happens to be 47.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Energy Recovery Inc. is 333.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 4.33 beta.
Liquidity
ClearSign Combustion Corporation’s Current Ratio is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.3. On the competitive side is, Energy Recovery Inc. which has a 4.9 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. ClearSign Combustion Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Energy Recovery Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both ClearSign Combustion Corporation and Energy Recovery Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.4% and 45.8% respectively. 0.2% are ClearSign Combustion Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Energy Recovery Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ClearSign Combustion Corporation
|-1.57%
|4.17%
|43.71%
|3.31%
|-36.71%
|22.55%
|Energy Recovery Inc.
|-4.52%
|4.27%
|13.78%
|46.01%
|36.4%
|63.15%
For the past year ClearSign Combustion Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Energy Recovery Inc.
Summary
Energy Recovery Inc. beats ClearSign Combustion Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.
ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, and overall cost-effectiveness of combustion systems the United States. Its Duplex and Electrodynamic Combustion Control platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries. ClearSign Combustion Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
