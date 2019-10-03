Contrasting of ClearSign Combustion Corporation (CLIR) and Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

ClearSign Combustion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR) and Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Pollution & Treatment Controls. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearSign Combustion Corporation 1 0.00 23.91M -0.38 0.00 Energy Recovery Inc. 9 3.57 41.62M 0.46 23.87

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearSign Combustion Corporation 1,954,389,406.57% -62.6% -56.5% Energy Recovery Inc. 439,957,716.70% 22.9% 14.2%

Risk and Volatility

ClearSign Combustion Corporation’s current beta is 0.53 and it happens to be 47.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Energy Recovery Inc. is 333.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 4.33 beta.

Liquidity

ClearSign Combustion Corporation’s Current Ratio is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.3. On the competitive side is, Energy Recovery Inc. which has a 4.9 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. ClearSign Combustion Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Energy Recovery Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ClearSign Combustion Corporation and Energy Recovery Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.4% and 45.8% respectively. 0.2% are ClearSign Combustion Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Energy Recovery Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ClearSign Combustion Corporation -1.57% 4.17% 43.71% 3.31% -36.71% 22.55% Energy Recovery Inc. -4.52% 4.27% 13.78% 46.01% 36.4% 63.15%

For the past year ClearSign Combustion Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Energy Recovery Inc.

Summary

Energy Recovery Inc. beats ClearSign Combustion Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, and overall cost-effectiveness of combustion systems the United States. Its Duplex and Electrodynamic Combustion Control platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries. ClearSign Combustion Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.