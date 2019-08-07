Contrasting of Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 501.27 N/A -2.52 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 68.71 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Liquidity

Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. On the competitive side is, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 29% and 10.9%. Insiders owned 0.5% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Summary

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats Clearside Biomedical Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.