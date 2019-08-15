Contrasting of Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 354.00 N/A -2.52 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 43.16 N/A -2.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Clearside Biomedical Inc. are 3 and 3. Competitively, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 10.3 and 9.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13.5, which is potential 208.92% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 29% and 83.4%. 0.5% are Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.25% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year Clearside Biomedical Inc. was less bullish than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Clearside Biomedical Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.