Contrasting of Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) and Its Peers

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Clearside Biomedical Inc. has 39.7% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.2% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Clearside Biomedical Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -141.00% -101.50% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation & Earnings

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Clearside Biomedical Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.67 2.85

With consensus price target of $4, Clearside Biomedical Inc. has a potential upside of 253.98%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 133.00%. With higher possible upside potential for Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s competitors, research analysts think Clearside Biomedical Inc. is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Clearside Biomedical Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. 4.13% -4.55% -12.5% -31.52% -89.55% 17.76% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Clearside Biomedical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.1 and a Quick Ratio of 4.1. Competitively, Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Dividends

Clearside Biomedical Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.