Contrasting of Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)

This is a contrast between Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 556.41 N/A -2.52 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Demonstrates Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Histogenics Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -141% -101.5% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 63.5% -52.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Clearside Biomedical Inc. is 4.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.1. The Current Ratio of rival Histogenics Corporation is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.7. Histogenics Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.7% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.6% of Histogenics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. 4.13% -4.55% -12.5% -31.52% -89.55% 17.76% Histogenics Corporation -1.33% -8.16% 43.58% -62.27% -92.15% 117.65%

For the past year Clearside Biomedical Inc. was less bullish than Histogenics Corporation.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats Clearside Biomedical Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.