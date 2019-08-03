Contrasting of Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) and BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 531.35 N/A -2.52 0.00 BioLineRx Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.99 0.00

In table 1 we can see Clearside Biomedical Inc. and BioLineRx Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Clearside Biomedical Inc. and BioLineRx Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6% BioLineRx Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Clearside Biomedical Inc. and BioLineRx Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 29% and 27.13% respectively. About 0.5% of Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.46% of BioLineRx Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61% BioLineRx Ltd. -0.25% -22.16% -31.09% -59.03% -70.47% -39.48%

For the past year Clearside Biomedical Inc. had bullish trend while BioLineRx Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Clearside Biomedical Inc. beats BioLineRx Ltd.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, engages in identifying, in-licensing, and developing therapeutic candidates that address unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a novel peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment in development for multiple solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator containing a novel, acidic, aqueous solution as a medical device for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions. The companyÂ’s other therapeutic candidates comprise BL-1040, a novel, resorbable polymer solution for use in the prevention of ventricular remodeling that may occur in patients who have suffered an acute myocardial infarction; BL-9020, which is a novel monoclonal antibody treatment designed to prevent immune-mediated destruction of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas; BL-1210, a drug candidate intended for the treatment of liver fibrosis, primarily non- alcoholic steatohepatitis; BL-1220, an orally administered, novel composition of sodium alginate intended as a novel treatment for various liver failure conditions; and BL-1230, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 intended as a novel anti-inflammatory treatment for dry eye syndrome. The company has strategic collaborations with Novartis Pharma AG; Merck; MD Anderson Cancer Center to investigate the combination of BL-8040 with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in pancreatic cancer; Genentech Inc. to investigate the combination of BL-8040 and GenentechÂ’s Atezolizumab in various Phase Ib studies for multiple solid tumor indications and acute myeloid leukemia. BioLineRx Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in ModiÂ’in, Israel.