Contrasting of Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

We are contrasting Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 192.00 N/A -2.52 0.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.72 N/A -3.69 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Clearside Biomedical Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Clearside Biomedical Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 452.63% and its average target price is $21.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 29% and 66.4%. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.7% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87%

For the past year Clearside Biomedical Inc. has 5.61% stronger performance while Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has -45.87% weaker performance.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.