Contrasting of Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 192.00 N/A -2.52 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 14.89 N/A -2.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Clearside Biomedical Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Clearside Biomedical Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.3. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Clearside Biomedical Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 50.04% and its consensus target price is $41.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares and 94.9% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01%

For the past year Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.