Contrasting of ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) and I.D. Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY)

Both ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) and I.D. Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearOne Inc. 2 1.35 N/A -1.86 0.00 I.D. Systems Inc. 6 1.90 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ClearOne Inc. and I.D. Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearOne Inc. 0.00% -34.1% -30% I.D. Systems Inc. 0.00% -22.2% -11.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.01 beta indicates that ClearOne Inc. is 1.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. I.D. Systems Inc. on the other hand, has 1.06 beta which makes it 6.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ClearOne Inc. are 5.6 and 3.1 respectively. Its competitor I.D. Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. ClearOne Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than I.D. Systems Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.3% of ClearOne Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.6% of I.D. Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 49.3% of ClearOne Inc. shares. Comparatively, 6.2% are I.D. Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ClearOne Inc. 6.93% -3.14% 1.86% 7.46% -37.39% 72.8% I.D. Systems Inc. 4.43% 6.79% 8.5% 0.82% -11.29% 9.66%

For the past year ClearOne Inc. was more bullish than I.D. Systems Inc.

Summary

I.D. Systems Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors ClearOne Inc.

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio/voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications. It also provides unified communications audio end points comprising traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices; and personal conferencing products that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices. The company's audio communication products and unified communications audio end points enhance communication during a conference call by eliminating echo and background noise. In addition, it offers visual communication products, such as video conferencing products; streaming products, which deliver the Internet protocol (IP) A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video and control over TCP/IP networks; and digital signage systems. The company sells its commercial products to a network of independent audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as independent systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. ClearOne, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

I.D. Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, track, monitor, and analyze industrial vehicles, rental vehicles, and transportation assets. It provides industrial and rental fleet asset management products, including on-asset hardware with mounting and user-interface options that provide an autonomous means of asset control and monitoring; wireless asset managers that link the mobile assets being monitored with the customerÂ’s computer network or to a remotely hosted server; server software, which manages data communications between the systemÂ’s database and wireless asset managers or on-asset hardware; and client software. The company also offers transportation asset management products comprising on-asset hardware configurations to address various remote asset types; VeriWise Intelligence Portal, a hosted Website that provides Internet access to client asset information; and a direct data feed through XML or Web services. In addition, it provides hosting, maintenance, and customer support and consulting services, as well as software as a service. The company markets and sells its solutions directly to commercial and government sectors in automotive manufacturing, retail, shipping, freight transportation, heavy industry, wholesale distribution, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental markets, as well as through original equipment manufacturers and industrial equipment dealers. I.D. Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.