Contrasting of ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) and Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

As Communication Equipment businesses, ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) and Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearOne Inc. 2 1.38 N/A -1.94 0.00 Clearfield Inc. 14 2.16 N/A 0.35 41.80

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearOne Inc. 0.00% -32% -28.4% Clearfield Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.02 beta indicates that ClearOne Inc. is 2.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Clearfield Inc. has a 1.62 beta and it is 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ClearOne Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.7 and 3.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Clearfield Inc. are 9 and 7.3 respectively. Clearfield Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ClearOne Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.6% of ClearOne Inc. shares and 30.9% of Clearfield Inc. shares. 49.9% are ClearOne Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.4% of Clearfield Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ClearOne Inc. 2.79% -1.78% 13.92% 58.99% -63.17% 76.8% Clearfield Inc. 0.42% -4.38% 7.77% 5.18% 24.31% 45.36%

For the past year ClearOne Inc. has stronger performance than Clearfield Inc.

Summary

Clearfield Inc. beats ClearOne Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio/voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications. It also provides unified communications audio end points comprising traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices; and personal conferencing products that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices. The company's audio communication products and unified communications audio end points enhance communication during a conference call by eliminating echo and background noise. In addition, it offers visual communication products, such as video conferencing products; streaming products, which deliver the Internet protocol (IP) A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video and control over TCP/IP networks; and digital signage systems. The company sells its commercial products to a network of independent audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as independent systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. ClearOne, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP), large enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States. The company offers Clearview cassette, a main building block of the companyÂ’s product platform; Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, a system with five parts that nest together in the cassetteÂ’s main housing to support a range of applications; Clearview xPAK to land small port count fiber terminations and optical components; and fiber deep for cable-to-cable deployment, as well as packages optical components for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform. Its products also include Fieldsmart Fiber Crossover Distribution System and FieldSmart FxHD for fiber management modularity and scalability; FieldSmart Fiber Scalability Center, a modular and scalable outside plant cabinet that allows rollout of FTTP services; FieldSmart Fiber Delivery Point, a series of enclosure systems that incorporates the delivery of fiber connectivity to the neighborhood or business district; and FieldSmart Small Count Delivery, an enclosure systems that are packaged to make landing small count fiber cost-effective and efficient. In addition, the company offers FieldShield Pushable Fiber, FieldShield Multiport SmarTerminal, and FieldShield Hardened Connector; CraftSmart, a line of optical protection field enclosures to optimize fiber protection and storage; and fiber and copper assemblies with industry-standard or customer-specified configuration. It operates through various sales channels comprising direct to customer, distribution partners, and original equipment suppliers. The company was formerly known as APA Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Clearfield, Inc. in January 2008. Clearfield, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.