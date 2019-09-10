Contrasting of C&J Energy Services Inc. (CJ) and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

We will be contrasting the differences between C&J Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:CJ) and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C&J Energy Services Inc. 13 0.33 N/A -2.65 0.00 Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 15 2.89 N/A 1.82 7.87

Demonstrates C&J Energy Services Inc. and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&J Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -13.9% -11.2% Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 0.00% 29.9% 12.5%

Liquidity

2.1 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of C&J Energy Services Inc. Its rival Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2.1 respectively. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than C&J Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for C&J Energy Services Inc. and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score C&J Energy Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

C&J Energy Services Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 52.87% and an $16.25 consensus price target. Competitively Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. has a consensus price target of $19.5, with potential upside of 40.29%. The data provided earlier shows that C&J Energy Services Inc. appears more favorable than Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both C&J Energy Services Inc. and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.67% and 6.6% respectively. Insiders held 0.6% of C&J Energy Services Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.4% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) C&J Energy Services Inc. 4.19% -6.09% -20.9% -30.93% -53.68% -18.96% Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 3.92% -3.44% -19.38% -1.99% -2.25% 18.36%

For the past year C&J Energy Services Inc. had bearish trend while Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors C&J Energy Services Inc.

C&J Energy Services, Inc. provides completion and production services for oil and gas industry primarily in North America. The company provides well construction, well completions, well support, and other oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; casedhole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction services, such as cementing and directional drilling services. This segment also engages in the engineering and production of various parts and components, such as perforating guns and addressable switches, which are used in the completion process. The Well Support segment offers rig services, such as providing workover and other support services that are involved in repair and maintenance of oil and gas wells, re-drilling operations, and plugging and abandonment operations; fluids management services, including storage, transportation, and disposal services for produced fluids and fluids used in the drilling, completion, and workover of oil and gas wells; coiled tubing services; artificial lift applications; and other well support services. The company operates in onshore basins in the continental United States and Western Canada. C&J Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. C&J Energy Services, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nabors Industries Ltd.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure LLC distributes oil and gas equipments and offers related services to companies engaged in the drilling and completion of oil and gas wells. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.