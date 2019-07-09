Contrasting of C&J Energy Services Inc. (CJ) and Its Peers

C&J Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:CJ) is a company in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.67% of C&J Energy Services Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.48% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of C&J Energy Services Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.04% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have C&J Energy Services Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&J Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -13.90% -11.20% Industry Average 2.46% 56.64% 9.33%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares C&J Energy Services Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio C&J Energy Services Inc. N/A 15 0.00 Industry Average 51.94M 2.11B 66.36

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for C&J Energy Services Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score C&J Energy Services Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Industry Average 1.25 1.81 1.94 2.58

C&J Energy Services Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $19.75, suggesting a potential upside of 71.44%. The potential upside of the competitors is 33.15%. Given C&J Energy Services Inc.’s rivals higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe C&J Energy Services Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of C&J Energy Services Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) C&J Energy Services Inc. 5.71% -2.76% -12.06% -25.93% -49.61% 9.63% Industry Average 3.82% 9.20% 13.15% 15.71% 75.82% 39.00%

For the past year C&J Energy Services Inc. has weaker performance than C&J Energy Services Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of C&J Energy Services Inc. are 2.1 and 1.9. Competitively, C&J Energy Services Inc.’s rivals have 2.55 and 1.98 for Current and Quick Ratio. C&J Energy Services Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than C&J Energy Services Inc.

Dividends

C&J Energy Services Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

C&J Energy Services Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors C&J Energy Services Inc.

C&J Energy Services, Inc. provides completion and production services for oil and gas industry primarily in North America. The company provides well construction, well completions, well support, and other oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; casedhole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction services, such as cementing and directional drilling services. This segment also engages in the engineering and production of various parts and components, such as perforating guns and addressable switches, which are used in the completion process. The Well Support segment offers rig services, such as providing workover and other support services that are involved in repair and maintenance of oil and gas wells, re-drilling operations, and plugging and abandonment operations; fluids management services, including storage, transportation, and disposal services for produced fluids and fluids used in the drilling, completion, and workover of oil and gas wells; coiled tubing services; artificial lift applications; and other well support services. The company operates in onshore basins in the continental United States and Western Canada. C&J Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. C&J Energy Services, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nabors Industries Ltd.