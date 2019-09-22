Contrasting of C&J Energy Services Inc. (CJ) and Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

C&J Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:CJ) and Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C&J Energy Services Inc. 13 0.35 N/A -2.65 0.00 Archrock Inc. 10 1.67 N/A 0.34 32.11

Demonstrates C&J Energy Services Inc. and Archrock Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents C&J Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:CJ) and Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&J Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -13.9% -11.2% Archrock Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 1.7%

Liquidity

2.1 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of C&J Energy Services Inc. Its rival Archrock Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 0.9 respectively. C&J Energy Services Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Archrock Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for C&J Energy Services Inc. and Archrock Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score C&J Energy Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Archrock Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

C&J Energy Services Inc.’s upside potential is 47.73% at a $16.25 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.67% of C&J Energy Services Inc. shares and 90.9% of Archrock Inc. shares. C&J Energy Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Archrock Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) C&J Energy Services Inc. 4.19% -6.09% -20.9% -30.93% -53.68% -18.96% Archrock Inc. 3.2% 5.17% 11.7% 11.93% -19.26% 46.6%

For the past year C&J Energy Services Inc. had bearish trend while Archrock Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Archrock Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors C&J Energy Services Inc.

C&J Energy Services, Inc. provides completion and production services for oil and gas industry primarily in North America. The company provides well construction, well completions, well support, and other oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; casedhole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction services, such as cementing and directional drilling services. This segment also engages in the engineering and production of various parts and components, such as perforating guns and addressable switches, which are used in the completion process. The Well Support segment offers rig services, such as providing workover and other support services that are involved in repair and maintenance of oil and gas wells, re-drilling operations, and plugging and abandonment operations; fluids management services, including storage, transportation, and disposal services for produced fluids and fluids used in the drilling, completion, and workover of oil and gas wells; coiled tubing services; artificial lift applications; and other well support services. The company operates in onshore basins in the continental United States and Western Canada. C&J Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. C&J Energy Services, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nabors Industries Ltd.

Archrock, Inc. engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment. The company was formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Archrock, Inc. in November 2015. Archrock, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.